SIU releases details of Walla Walla PD officer-involved shooting

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — After a Walla Walla police officer-involved shooting took place on Saturday, details from a Special Investigations Unit report have been revealed.

According to a press release issued by the SIU Incident Commander, Officer Kevin Toon was the first person to respond to the scene of the Fraternal Order of Eagles lounge on 300-block of S 2nd Ave.

Upon arriving, Officer Toon reportedly attempted to make contact with a single male suspect in the parking lot. He had reason to believe that this individual, later identified as 34-year-old K C Leon, was the suspect in the initial 9-1-1 call.

Specific details have not been announced, but an altercation led Officer Toon to believe that Leon was armed at the time of their contact. Officer Toon then drew his WWPD-issued firearm and struck the suspect with one shot.

Additional Walla Walla officers arrived on the scene and rendered aid for the injured suspect. After crews from the Walla Walla Fire Department arrived to assess and help the suspect, he was transported to a nearby hospital to be medically evaluated and treated. He was later transported out of the area for further medical treatment.

SIU investigators located a gun near the scene of the incident after the fact.

This is a developing story. An update or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

