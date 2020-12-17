SIU offers details from man’s death in Kennewick Police custody

Despite their best efforts, a 25-year-old man died in Kennewick Police custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Photo courtesy of the Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The name of a man who died in Kennewick Police custody yesterday has been revealed.

The name of the 25-year-old man who died in the custody of local police officers is Reno E. Casanova.

Today, the Special Investigations Unit also announced that the three officers involved will not be placed on administrative leave. The three Kennewick Police Department Officers involved were Officer Tony Valdez (24 years of service), Officer Berry Duty (21 years of service) and Officer Keith Noble (18 years of service).

These officers responded to a welfare check at the Starbucks at 4008 W. 27th Ave around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Casanova was spotted rolling around inside of his vehicle. The responding police officers had reason to believe he was using an illegal substance.

Authorities detained Casanova, who was conscious at the time, handcuffing him and putting him in the back of their patrol car. While investigating the scene, officers noticed Casanova having a medical emergency.

Officers removed Casanova from the vehicle. They immediately administered CPR and other life-saving tactics as medics were called. Despite the best efforts of the responding officers and medical professionals, Casanova passed away at the scene.

From there, the Special Investigations Unit assumed control of the investigation and relieved Kennewick Police Department personnel.

