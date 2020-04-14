Six more COVID-19 cases linked to Tyson beef plant in Wallula

David Mann by David Mann

WALLULA, Wash. — A coronavirus outbreak at the Tyson beef packing plant in Wallula has infected at least 36 workers, health officials said.

The Benton-Franklin Health District reported six new cases at the plant on Tuesday. The plant is located on Dodd Road near Highway 12 south of Pasco.

Although the facility is in Walla Walla County, a large portion of its employees are residents of the Tri-Cities area within Benton and Franklin counties.

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health’s (WWCDCH) is working with the Benton-Franklin Health District, the Washington State Department of Health and Tyson Foods to respond to the outbreak.

The plant will remain open as normal during their response.

Meghan DeBolt, Walla Walla County’s Director of Community Health, said Tyson Foods is implementing safety precautions to prevent spreading of the virus at the plant such as screening employees for fever, increasing physical distance, spacing shift start times and having a team dedicated to cleaning and sanitizing the facility.

She said Tyson is also providing surgical masks for all employees, which they may wear if they so choose.

“We have two options – close the plant for 14 days and hope their employees stay under quarantine for those two weeks while at home, or work with them to be successful in prevention efforts,” said DeBolt. “We know isolation and quarantine is not a natural state and thus, it is likely, even if we close the plant, that transmission amongst workers will continue while at home. We cannot guarantee that everyone will stay home, stay healthy.”

On Monday, Debolt said she expected an increase in cases at the plant. She said Tyson only started implementing the new safety procedures last week, and it will take at least another week to see their full effect.

“We anticipate a ‘flattening of the curve’ once the prevention efforts are in place later this week. If we do not see a reduction in transmission, we will reevaluate with partners at Benton- Franklin Health District and the Department of Health,” Debolt said.

The WWCDCH said public health and food safety experts do not have any evidence to suggest that COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: Dozens of employees at Tyson beef plant test positive

Comments

comments