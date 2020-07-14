Six more people in Yakima County die of COVID-19; 332 test positive over the weekend

YAKIMA, Wash. — Six more people in Yakima County have died of COVID-19 and 332 tested positive over the weekend, health officials announced Monday.

The death toll is at 174; the total case count is at 8,676.

At least 5,459 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Yakima County, which is roughly 63% of residents who’ve tested positive.

As of Monday afternoon, 38 residents are hospitalized and two are on a ventilator.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of Washington’s four-phase plan to reopen the state economy.

Face covering are mandatory at indoor public spaces and businesses are required to refuse service to patrons who do not wear a mask inside. Exceptions apply for people who cannot wear a mask due to medical conditions, hearing impaired people and young children.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

