Six virus deaths, 142 new cases in Tri-Cities area reported Tuesday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District on Tuesday reported six more deaths in the Tri-Cities area related to coronavirus complications. Another 142 residents have tested positive.

The health district says four more people in Benton County died, bringing the county’s death toll to 90:

Benton County woman in her 50s

Benton County man in his 80s

Benton County man in his 60s

Benton County man in his 90s

100 more people tested positive in Benton County. So far, the county has had 2,487 cases out of 14,773 people tested.

Two more people died in Franklin County, bringing the county’s death toll to 31:

Franklin County man in his 70s

Franklin County man in his 50s with underlying health conditions

42 more people tested positive in Franklin County, which has had 2,505 cases out of 8,952 people tested.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 68 Tri-Cities area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties are in Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan.

Comments

comments