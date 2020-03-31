Sixth virus death in Tri-Cities area as confirmed case count hits 167

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported a sixth coronavirus death Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases reached 167.

The most recent death involved a Benton County woman in her 70s. Four of the deaths are related to long-term care facilities.

There are 121 cases in Benton County and 46 in Franklin County.

As of Monday, 754 people in the Tri-Cities area have tested negative for the virus.

The health district is warning the public about false rumors spreading via social media. The district urges residents to verify information with credible sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

