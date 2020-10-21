Ski resorts plan to reopen this fall and winter

Good news for skiers and snowboarders! Ski resorts are planning to reopen this fall and winter, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be restrictions in place.

Opening day dates:

Crystal Mountain – November 20

Mount Baker – November 26

Mission Ridge – November 27

Stevens Pass – December 4

Summit At Snoqualmie – TBD

Opening day will be dependent on weather conditions. Stevens Pass says it will reopen early if they get snow early and delay opening if they don’t get enough snow. All of the resorts will have COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

At Stevens Pass:

– Reservations must be made online or through their call vendor. Priority will be given to pass holders. Reservations start November 6.

– Only a limited number of people will be allowed on the mountain each day. That number will depend on weather conditions and what phase of reopening King County is in.

– Masks are required on chairlifts, inside buildings, and during lessons. If you’re taking lessons, a health screening is also required.

– All transactions will be cashless so bring your credit card or debit card. The resort lodges and rental shops will be open.

Even with all of these changes in place, Vail Resorts which owns Stevens Pass says the experience will be just the same as any other year.

“It’s basically the same experience. We really try to make sure you’re still having your mountain experience. We’re very lucky in that we run a business that is outdoors; it is basically an outdoor playground so it’s just a matter of us thinking through each little process and how we would redo that,” said Jennifer Smith, PNW & Southern BC Communications Manager with Vail Resorts.

This is expected to be a LA Nina year which means cooler and wetter than average conditions are expected this winter for the Pacific Northwest! If it verifies, conditions will be favorable for the ski resorts!