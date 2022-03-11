RONALD, Wash. — A Kittitas County family is mourning the loss of its four-year-old Alaskan Malamute named Kita, who was shot by an unknown assailant and later died while attempting to return home.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the family’s home on the evening of March 9, 2022. The owners found their late dog, who appeared to be shot in the abdomen, a short distance from their Ronald, WA home. Kita was reported missing the previous afternoon.

A GoFundMe campaign created by Taylor Peterson, who originally rescued Kita and brought her into the family, stated that the dog took her last breath on a hill close to her house.

Veterinarians from Pasado’s Safe Haven—a nonprofit animal sanctuary based in Sultan, WA—performed a necropsy of Kita on Thursday and confirmed that she was shot with a pellet rifle near 30 Patrick Mine Rd.

A note published by Peterson suggests that her dog’s murder was part of a vile string of attacks on animals in Kittitas County:

Whoever killed her truly did an evil and hurtful thing and I’m reaching out because i know we have a loving honest and helpful community here in kittitas county. There has been a spike of shot dogs and cats found without heads. I am working with some parities right now to build a case and I am asking you to simply share this post so we can get the information we need. Anyone who would do this to an innocent living being, does not deserve protection from justice.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it is tracking these ‘rumors,’ but hasn’t obtained evidence of related or similar acts to confirm the statement. However, they urged anyone with information about the killing, harm, or neglect of any animal to contact them immediately.

Peterson created the fundraiser to cover the costs of getting her family dog cremated and to supplement potential legal fees once the killer is found. As of this publishing, they have received 27 donations for a sum of $1,245 (CLICK HERE TO VISIT).

A $1,000 reward has been issued for tips learning to the arrest and prosecution of the individual responsible for killing this dog.

If you have information, please call the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 962-7525.

In her post, Peterson explained that Kita was rescued from a household where she was neglected, abused, and stuffed in corners. They gave her a better life, where she was beloved by Peterson and her two young sisters (6 & 8).

“After all she’s been through, she still had the heart to love any and all humans… and this is what she got,” Peterson wrote.

