Sleepy driver crashes into WSDOT truck near North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation reported that a driver fell asleep while traveling along I-90 near North Bend Tuesday morning and ran into a WSDOT truck, causing significant damage.

The department of transportation says the crash, which deployed the vehicles airbags, happened early Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol arrested the driver on suspicion of driving impaired.

No WSDOT employees were in the truck at the time of the crash, and no workers were hurt as a result of the crash.

The driver of the car did not sustain any major injuries, according to Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says April is “Work Zone Awareness Month.”

“Almost 95 percent of people hurt in work zone crashes are the driver, passengers or passing pedestrians, not workers,” said WSDOT.

The department of transportation says it’s in everyone’s best interest to be alert and focused on the road while driving.

