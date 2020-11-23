Fog, slick conditions cause multiple accidents on I-82

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: West Benton Fire Rescue

PROSSER, Wash. — West Benton Fire Rescue responded to multiple car accidents along I-82 near Prosser Monday morning.

According to WBFR, the first crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Accidents were attributed to slick conditions and drivers failing to slow down. A command vehicle was also struck while it was sitting on the side of the roadway.

Accidents occurred going in both directions, and part of the freeway was shut down for a short time while first responders cleared the scene. One patient was taken to the hospital. Other accidents resulted in minor injuries or no injuries.