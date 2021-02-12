SLOW DOWN: Crashes reported around the Tri-Cities, Yakima amid snowfall

Monica Petruzzelli
Posted:
Updated:
Snow on roads
Via www.wsdot.com

Washington State Patrol has been investigating several crashes in eastern and central Washington on Friday morning, according to troopers.

“With the snow fall that we’ve seen last night and currently we’re investigating several collisions throughout the Tri-Cities, Sunnyside and Yakima-area. We want to advise drivers to please during inclement weather, slow it down, increase your following distance, and avoid any abrupt steering maneuvers or drivers maneuvers,” said Trooper Daniel Mosqueda, “As always, please buckle up and have a safe commute!”

As of 8 a.m., KAPP-KVEW spoke with Trooper Mosqueda who said there were no major road closures at this time.

You can find more updates on the Washington State Department of Transportation’s website here.

