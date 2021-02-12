SLOW DOWN: Crashes reported around the Tri-Cities, Yakima amid snowfall

Washington State Patrol has been investigating several crashes in eastern and central Washington on Friday morning, according to troopers.

“With the snow fall that we’ve seen last night and currently we’re investigating several collisions throughout the Tri-Cities, Sunnyside and Yakima-area. We want to advise drivers to please during inclement weather, slow it down, increase your following distance, and avoid any abrupt steering maneuvers or drivers maneuvers,” said Trooper Daniel Mosqueda, “As always, please buckle up and have a safe commute!”

The snow has arrived! The @wastatepatrol and @wsdot are working together to keep the roads safe and open. Please do your part and have a safe commute. 🌨🚙💨 ⬇️⬇️ #slowitdown pic.twitter.com/Z5IwsHMYee — WSP El Protector Daniel Mosqueda (@WSPElProtector) February 12, 2021

As of 8 a.m., KAPP-KVEW spoke with Trooper Mosqueda who said there were no major road closures at this time.

Mother Nature has decided winter is not over just yet. A beautiful start to the morning.

Please drive safe If you have to go anywhere today, stay warm, and practice good winter fire safety precautions. pic.twitter.com/BoNNXjyKcP — Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) February 12, 2021

You can find more updates on the Washington State Department of Transportation’s website here.

SCHOOL CLOSURES: February 12, 2021