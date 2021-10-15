‘Slow Down, Move Over!’ Tri-Cities police team up for PSA

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies across the Tri-Cities teamed up with the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission to remind the public just how important it is for motorists to exert caution during emergency situations.

In a new public service announcement entitled ‘Slow Down, Move Over’, police officers from Richland and Pasco hope to remind the community of the dangerous nature of first responders’ jobs. That begins with law enforcement or paramedics and extends to people like tow truck drivers who are called to the site of emergencies.

“Emergency responders depend on us to watch for them, to slow down and move over,” the PSA states. “We do it for the people out there taking the risks while helping others, and the people who care about them…”

According to the Richland Police Department, four Washington state tow truck operators have been involved in collisions since last December. Two of those individuals died, one required a leg amputation, and the other suffered serious lower-body injuries.

Each of these instances was a preventable tragedy involving people called to work on the shoulders of busy and congested roads across the Tri-Cities and Washington as a whole.

Under Washington state law, drivers are expected to move over one lane and/or slow down when approaching a vehicle stopped in the roadway during an emergency.

