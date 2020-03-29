Small brush fires sparked by train going through Richland

Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — Multiple brush fires followed each other after sparks fell from a train heading eastbound through Richland Sunday afternoon.

The Richland Fire Department responded to the first reported fire near Kohl’s where there were multiple small fires. The department quickly put out each one.

As the train traveled, so did the fires. Nearby homeowners used shovels to put out the flames along Yellowstone Avenue in Kennewick. That lead to fires on the other side of Edison Street. Benton County Fire District #1 put out that fire.

Winds were as high as 21 mph in Kennewick Sunday afternoon, which caused the sparks to fly into the brush.

