Small Business Saturday: Sales at 33 downtown Yakima businesses

YAKIMA, Wash. — More than 30 businesses in downtown Yakima are offering special promotions and sales for Small Business Saturday

The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) says 33 businesses will participate in this year’s Downtown Yakima Small Business Saturday Presented by Pacific Power and DAY.

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on November 28, shoppers can pick up a map and a passport at any of the 33 businesses.

Passports will be stamped at each business you visit. Passports with five stamps and one proof of purchase will be entered into a drawing for a Downtown Yakima Gift Basket with gift cards and merch. A passport with 10 stamps and two proofs of purchase will earn you two entries. Turn in your passports at your final shopping stop on Small Business Saturday to be entered to win.

Maps will feature the participating businesses, which are listed here:

The businesses will have “Small Business Saturday” posters on their front windows or doors.

“We are super excited to grow from 17 to 33 businesses in just the second year of the event,” said DAY Executive Director Andrew Holt. “It shows the value of Small Business Saturday and the buy-in from our downtown businesses. And we are also very heartened by their resilience and desire to go forward with the event in safe manner and compliant with the new guidelines.”

DAY aims to create a holiday shopping day that focuses on independently owned small businesses; it’s an opportunity to enjoy the charm of local shops and support their owners and workers instead of going to big box stores or online marketplaces.

“The goal of Downtown Yakima Small Business Saturday is to create a fun, happy, exciting day downtown where you have shoppers walking from business to business and experiencing businesses they have not been in before,” Holt added. “We want to strongly demonstrate that Downtown Yakima is still alive and well.”

