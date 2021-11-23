Small Business Saturday to support 41 local shops in Downtown Yakima

Participating shoppers can enter to win one of six gift bags valued at $250 to $300 each

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Downtown Association of Yakima is encouraging community members to shop locally during its Small Business Saturday event to support businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.

“A lot of the businesses have been through really difficult times and it’s been very difficult for them to keep the doors open,” said Andrew Holt, executive director of the Downtown Association of Yakima.”Small Business Saturday is a way for the community to help them out and show them that they appreciate them being here.”

Holt said 41 local shops, stores and restaurants are participating in the third annual Downtown Yakima Small Business Saturday. The event is put on by DAY and sponsored this year by Pacific Power.

Small Business Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and shoppers can anticipate finding deals, promotions, door prizes and other treats at each business, including Kameo Flower Shop.

“Our company is offering 10% off any pre-orders for December,” said Sydnee Hurst, owner of Kameo Flower Shop. “You can choose your date and pick out what you’d like and we’ll get it there anytime in December.”

Hurst said her shop fared better than others during the pandemic, as loved ones unable to attend special events sent flowers to show their support.

“A lot of people couldn’t travel and couldn’t see their families, so we felt pretty honored to be able to help make that connection for people,” Hurst said.

Kameo Flower Shop also donated a gift card to be included in one of six gift bags valued at about $250 to $300 shoppers can enter to win.

“They’re stuffed with all sorts of gift cards and swag and merchandise from the participating businesses in the downtown area,” Holt said.

Anyone who wants to participate in the gift bag drawing must pick up a “passport,” map and free tote bag Saturday morning before the event at one of several check-in stations, including:

Downtown Association of Yakima office, 14 S. 1st. St.

Wheatland Bank, 201 E. Yakima Ave. #101

Cashmere Valley Bank, 127 W. Yakima Ave.

Any participating business in Downtown Yakima

Shoppers will receive stamps on their passport for every business they visit Saturday. If they visit five or more and make a purchase at one location, they will be entered into the drawing.

Once completed, participants can turn their passport in at the DAY office or at the last business they end up visiting. Holt said a person can enter up to three times, which would require them to make a minimum of three purchases at 15 or more businesses.

DAY plans to stream the gift bag drawing live on its Facebook page at noon on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Holt said while the event is aimed at supporting small, local businesses, it also provides an opportunity for the community to gather and interact.

“I really miss going into a business or a store that’s unique,” Holt said. “I can always click a mouse and do that stuff but it’s much more fun to go in and be a part of an experience and also to know that you’re making a difference in that person’s life.”

Participating businesses include:

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima nonprofit plans to build homeless shelter for minors



COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.