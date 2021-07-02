Small Business Spotlight: Sister’s Tea Bombs brings new treat to Tri-Cities

Margo Cady by Margo Cady

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Tri-Cities has a new treat to try. Sister’s Tea Bombs opened in February, offering tea bombs, lollipops, honey spoons, and more.

Sisters Cynthia Soriano and Sandra Cantu started the concept during the pandemic.

“We saw the hot cocoa bombs circulating around,” Soriano said. “And we don’t really drink hot chocolate, so we decided tea would be a good idea.”

The tea bombs come in a variety of flavors – they have 23 currently available, including fruity flavors, natural tea flavors, and even health-conscious flavors.

Each tea bomb varies in price, from $4 to $6.

The most fun part about the tea bombs? The experience.

“We’ve been asked, ‘Well, it’s tea?’ but it’s a whole experience,” Soriano said. “When it breaks open, you see all the shimmer coming out and all the flowers. And it’s definitely an experience.”

Sister’s Tea Bombs does not have a physical store location. Instead, they do pop-up sales at organized events – and orders, too. You can find out more details about their pop-ups and ordering by finding them on Instagram here.

In the future, they hope to allow shipping as well. Right now, though, they’re running into a small logistical problem: sugar melts in the heat. For now, orders can’t be shipped, but they’re hoping to get a workaround soon.

