Small businesses can apply for up to $20,000 each in state grants

Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, YCDA offer application assistance for Yakima businesses

YAKIMA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee has announced an additional $70 million in small business grants; $50 million is dedicated to new applicants, while $20 million will go to businesses who previously qualified but did not receive funds.

Small businesses can apply for up to $20,000 each to cover expenses or costs incurred due to COVID-19 that were necessary to continue business operations.

For those businesses located in the Yakima area, the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association are available to help business owners fill out their applications.

“If you’re unsure what you should do, call YCDA, call the Chamber of Commerce; Let us guide you,” said Verlynn Best, President and CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce. “Let us get the information to you so that you’re ready and ready to go.”

Business owners can reach the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce at 509-248-2021 or the YCDA at 509-575-1140.

“We want all of our businesses open and we want them thriving,” Best said.

The grants are prioritized toward small businesses who made less than $5 million in revenue last year and those in sectors most impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, including full-service restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys and music and event venues.

“Application site traffic may be high so page load times may be impacted,” the grant application website reads. “Applicants are encouraged to be patient or try accessing the site during non-peak hours such as early morning, late evening or the weekend.”

The online application portal will open this week and a link to the application will appear here. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Dec. 11.

