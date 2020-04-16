Small businesses struggle while awaiting federal loan assistance during COVID-19 shutdown

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. —The Yakima Valley Museum is one of the many businesses forced to close last month due to COVID-19 restrictions; since then, they’ve been paying their staff in full to work at home.

“It was important to the board, as well as to myself to try and do that,” Executive Director Peter Arnold said.

Now, the museum has about $50,000 a month in expenses and none of their usual revenue from rentals and admissions, leaving them at a financial disadvantage.

“It is frustrating, obviously, because it upends a lot of your plans,” Arnold said. “If we didn’t get any assistance at all, we’d probably be able to run for another month at the best.”

The museum has submitted applications to the Small Business Administration for two new loans now available through the federal CARES Act; the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance.

The Paycheck Protection Program encourages employers to keep their employees on payroll by forgiving loans if all workers are kept on the payroll for eight weeks.

Money from this loan can be used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities: the museum applied Thursday.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance provides up to $10,000 to small businesses with less than 500 employees that are struggling due to COVID-19 restrictions, which does not need to be repaid.

While it was supposed to provide businesses with funds within a few days, Arnold said the process has stalled due to the sheer volume of applicants, which has also led to a reduced amount of funding per business.

The museum has been waiting for two weeks now, with little communication from the Small Business Administration.

“We did hear from the SBA, in the effect that they were cutting back from $10,000,” Arnold said. “If you have a smaller staff, you’re not going to get the full amount.”

Arnold said the museum anticipates receiving about $8,000 from that loan, but there’s still no word on when the loans may be available.

With the funds currently on hand, Arnold believes the museum could keep paying the bills for another month; if they receive the full amount of loan assistance, that could increase to mid-June.

“However, we will then have to consider larger, longer term loans such as the SBA Express Economic Injury Disaster Loan, liquidating assets or applying for an increase in our bank line of credit,” Arnold said. “All of these choices will impact the museum’s operations to a considerable degree.”

While the museum is closed, staff are still hard at work preparing for the future.

“A lot of new exhibits are in the works,” Arnold said. “If we’re able to bring those to fruition, then when we do reopen to the public, there will at least be new stuff for them to see.”

In the meantime, the museum is asking its supporters to continue to make their regular donations.

“If people will continue to renew their memberships, continue to gift the pledges that they make as a matter of routine most years, that would help enormously.

