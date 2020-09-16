Small improvements to our Air Quality Wednesday! -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

If you stepped outside this morning, the smell of smoke isn’t as strong! And our visibility has improved just a bit. But, you still want to limit your time outdoors with most of the area in the unhealthy cateogory. A few spots are still very unhealthy to hazardous. Our Air Quality Alert continues through noon on Friday. Afternoon highs today will be a little warmer in the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees.

Keeping an eye on Friday’s system to clear most of this smoke from our area. Clouds will roll in Friday morning with spotty rain showers developing by afternoon and evening. We could even see a stray shower lingering on Saturday. A lot more sunshine will be returning on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 70’s. And the first day of Fall officially arrives on Tuesday of next week at 6:30AM!