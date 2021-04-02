Small rain chance returning Easter weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Yesterday was our warmest day so far this year with a high of 78 degrees! Now that the front is off to the east, we will see lighter winds ahead today. It will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. And a lot more sunshine is ahead today, so grab those sunglasses!

Small changes are ahead for the upcoming Easter weekend. We will see more clouds around the area on Saturday with highs in the upper 60’s. There will be a small rain chance mainly Sunday afternoon and evening, but most spots will stay dry. And our wind will pick up a bit with gusts at times up to 20 MPH. With more clouds and a slight shower chance look for highs Sunday in the low to mid 60’s.

Back to dry weather next week with our coolest day on Monday in the low 60’s. A bit warmer with a lot more sunshine Tuesday through Thursday with highs back into the upper 60’s.