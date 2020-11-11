Small tornado touches down in Oregon, buildings damaged

Associated Press by Associated Press

ST HELENS, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down north of Portland in St. Helens, Oregon.

The weather service confirmed the tornado at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. It touched down around 12:20 p.m., KPTV reported.

“Is grandma’s house okay?” The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down north of Portland in St. Helens, Oregon on Tuesday. MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/TGe7Oz8RHc 🎥: Joe Davis pic.twitter.com/E2eRsOuigP — Monica Petruzzelli (@monicareports) November 11, 2020

Damage to the roof of a home was reported and at least two other buildings were damaged by large tree limbs. No injuries were immediately reported.

The National Weather Service in Portland said on Twitter that rotating clouds were still possible in the area Tuesday afternoon. “If you see any cloud rotation, especially if it starts to lower, head indoors,” the agency said.

