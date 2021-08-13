Smoke and heat are dominating our areas with relief on the way this weekend – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Smoke has continued to spread in our area from the North, and will continue tomorrow. Winds should shift to the SW on Saturday morning, hopefully giving us some relief.

The smoke has blunted some of the expected heat today, and could do so tomorrow. Instead of triple digits, we saw temps on the lower to higher 90’s.

More heat is expected tomorrow, but the smoke thickness could continue to hamper temperatures.

Cooler next week, with the air quality alert coming to an end Monday as well, so relief is on the way.

Be safe and enjoy your evening,

-Jason

