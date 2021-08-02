Smoke, heat greet us Monday; more heat — and relief — on the way -Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Monday and welcome to the work week!

We are experiencing bad air quality and heat today, and through Wednesday. Our air quality will slowly improve today. We should be between moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups by this afternoon. We also have an Excessive Heat Watch starting tomorrow morning through Wednesday night, with highs up to 105 degrees possible.

Much cooler temps are expected Thursday into the weekend. We should see highs in the 80’s and 70’s during that time period.

So expect smoke, haze and heat through Wednesday.

Be safe!

-Jason

