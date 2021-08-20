Smoke and Storms: Unhealthy air quality continues as future storms bring lightning potential-Briana

Smoke continues to be a hazardous part of the weather story Friday as the Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities survive another day of unhealthy air quality.

Haze continues to impact the Yakima Valley and the Tri-Cities. This, after the air quality in Yakima went from “good” to “hazardous” in a matter of hours on Thursday as the Schneider Springs Fire blew up in size.

Northwest winds continued to blow sm

oke in from the fires to the west. Yakima’s AQI reached unhealthy levels by noon Friday and may return to hazardous levels by the evening hours.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms late Friday night through early Saturday morning. The approaching system will bring little rainfall to the drought-stricken Tri-Cities and Yakima.

The changing winds may help to bring some relief from the smoke as the weather pattern changes. However, if the winds fail to mix the smoke out Saturday morning, smoke is expected to linger until at least Monday.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep an eye on possible lightning late Friday night that may spark new wildfires. Highs will be cooler than average, in the 70s and 80s for the weekend.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MONDAY…

Where: cities of Grandview, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Granger, Mabton, Selah, Wapato, White Swan, Zillah, Naches, and Cliffdell



The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert…in effect until Friday afternoon due to risk of wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the area.

Burning restrictions are in effect.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes…runny nose…aggravate heart and lung diseases…and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT EAST OF THE OREGON CASCADES UNTIL MONDAY…

Where: all areas east of the Oregon Cascades plus Jackson County



Smoke Source: Wildfires in Oregon and Southern Washington

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare provider’s advice.

