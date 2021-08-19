Smoke and warm highs return Thursday before a weekend cool-down. -Briana

An Air Quality Alert in place for the Yakima Valley until Friday at 12pm.

by Briana Bermensolo

Thursday begins with moderate air quality and cooler temperatures. Smoke builds back into the region this afternoon, especially for the Yakima Valley, where an Air Quality Alert is in place until Friday at noon. Thursday will be warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Friday will transition us to cooler weather for the weekend as the next system approaches. Highs in the low 80s Friday. Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Partly Cloudy and upper 70s Saturday. Sunshine with low 80s Sunday.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY…

Where: cities of Grandview, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Granger, Mabton, Selah, Wapato, White Swan, Zillah, Naches, and Cliffdell

The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert…in effect until Friday afternoon due to risk of wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the area.

Burning restrictions are in effect.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes…runny nose…aggravate heart and lung diseases…and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

