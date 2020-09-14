Smoke, hazardous air quality continues Monday -Kristin

Happy Monday!

After a smoky weekend, the question on many minds…when will the smoke clear out? Unfortunately, it looks like the smoke is here to stay for most of the week. We will see small improvements to our air quality over the next few days, but it will remain unhealthy to hazardous at times. We have a strong inversion over our area and this is trapping all the smoke and poor air quality at the surface. There is a weak system moving into the Pacific Northwest today bringing clouds to our area. A few rain showers are moving through Seattle and Portland today. It won’t be enough to improve the smoky conditions. Afternoon temperatures will be running cooler than normal in the mid to upper 70’s. A stronger system could finally improve our air quality for the weekend. A front will bring a few showers and even a thunderstorm to the area on Friday.