Jungle Creek Fire smoke visible from Yakima, Ellensburg

PC: U.S. Forest Service - Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

NACHES, Wash. – The U.S. Forest Service evacuated campgrounds in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest due to a wildfire burning in the Jungle Creek area in the Little Naches River drainage.

The Jungle Creek Fire has burned at least 40 acres as of Monday, and officials say that smoke can be seen from I-90 in Yakima, Ellensburg and Cle Elum.

“Due to the fire’s proximity to dispersed camping areas and developed campgrounds, including Kaner Flat and Crow Creek campgrounds, these recreation sites are being evacuated for public safety. Forest employees and local county law enforcement officers are contacting campers and recreationists located along Road #1900, between spur roads #1902 and #1903, requesting they leave the area. They are not in immediate danger; this is a safety precaution due to the potential for the fire to grow,” the forest service wrote in a news release. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Two helicopters, an air attack plane, two engines and three small single engine air tankers are some of the resources being used to extinguish the blaze. Travelers are asked not to avoid the Road #1900 area above the junction with State Route 410 and Little Naches Road #1900.

