Poor air quality with smoke moving into area -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

It’s a bit smoky around the area this morning with reduced air quality. If you have breathing problems or respiratory issues, try and limit your time outdoors. The winds are expected to pick up by lunchtime into the afternoon with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. It will be a hot afternoon with temperatures climbing 10 degrees above average into the mid to upper 90’s.

Sunshine and hot temperatures will continue through the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be close to the triple digits both Friday and Saturday. By next week, we will see a little relief from the heat with temperatures back into the mid to upper 80’s Tuesday.