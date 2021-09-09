Smoky skies and heat for one more day before rain moves in Friday -Briana

An Air Quality Alert in place for the Yakima Valley until Thursday at 12pm.

by Briana Bermensolo

It’s a warm start to the day. Morning temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. Highs in the 80s and to around 90 this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be a big transition to cooler weather for weekend. Measurable rainfall is moving in Friday! The Tri-Cities can expect an end to the temperatures above 90 for awhile. 0.25″-0.5″ of rain expected, with more rain possible over the Blues in Oregon. Highs in the upper 70s Friday. Expect wet pavement for the Friday evening commute. Upper 70s to low 80s for the weekend.

Air Quality Alert… Yakima County until Noon Thursday

Moderate to Very Unhealthy AQ

Limit time outdoors during Unhealthy Air Quality

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.