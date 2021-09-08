Moderate to unhealthy air quality index range as smoke persists Wednesday -Briana

Starting off Wednesday morning with smoky skies. Air Quality has been poor in the Yakima Valley for the first part of the week, with unhealthy levels of smoke and ash in the air until at least Thursday. The Schneider Springs Fire will continue to impact the entire region with haze, and Yakima air quality levels will once again be very unhealthy this afternoon.

With the exception of a few early morning showers earlier, Wednesday will be hot and dry again in the two state area. Tri Cities can expect some haze all day. Continue to monitor Air Quality levels and stay indoors this afternoon if you are sensitive to smoke. The heat continues through Thursday, with a cool down on the way by Friday.

Air Quality Alert… Yakima County until Noon Thursday