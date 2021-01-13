Snapped tree spears roof, lands right between couple in bed

Spokane woman rescued from partially collapsed house caused by fallen tree

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke, Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Emergency crews on Wednesday morning rescued a woman trapped inside a partially collapsed house on Spokane’s South Hill.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the house on 63rd Ave was hit by a fallen tree.

The tree broke off at the top and speared between a husband and wife who were in their bedroom.

The woman was pinned and had to be extricated. She was taken to the hospital for what was described as a crush injury and is expected to survive.

The woman’s son said she suffered an injury to her arm. The family is grateful that she is OK because it could have been much worse.

