Snohomish man killed in rollover accident near Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. — A Snohomish man has died after a rollover accident on Interstate 90.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports that the man’s vehicle was hauling a trailer near milepost 221 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Then, the trailer jackknifed, causing the vehicle to skid from the right shoulder to the median.
The vehicle then rolled, ejecting the driver in the process. The 39-year old man was pronounced dead on scene.
According to WSP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
