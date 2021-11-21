Snohomish man killed in rollover accident near Ritzville

by Margo Cady

RITZVILLE, Wash. — A Snohomish man has died after a rollover accident on Interstate 90.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports that the man’s vehicle was hauling a trailer near milepost 221 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Then, the trailer jackknifed, causing the vehicle to skid from the right shoulder to the median.

The vehicle then rolled, ejecting the driver in the process. The 39-year old man was pronounced dead on scene.

According to WSP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

