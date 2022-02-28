Snoqualmie Pass closed due to heavy snowfall, avalanche danger, according to WSDOT
SNOQUALMIE PASS — The Washington State Department of Transportation says there is no estimated time of reopening I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass.
WSDOT officials announced the closure early Monday morning.
The roadway is closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall and avalanche danger.
WSDOT says eastbound I-90 is closed at North Bend and westbound is closed at Ellensburg.
Officials will evaluate Snoqualmie Pass at 9:00 a.m.
