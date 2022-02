Snoqualmie Pass closed due to heavy snowfall, avalanche danger, according to WSDOT

by Neil Fischer

SNOQUALMIE PASS — The Washington State Department of Transportation says there is no estimated time of reopening I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass.

WSDOT officials announced the closure early Monday morning.

The roadway is closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall and avalanche danger.

WSDOT says eastbound I-90 is closed at North Bend and westbound is closed at Ellensburg.

Officials will evaluate Snoqualmie Pass at 9:00 a.m.

