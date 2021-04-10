Snoqualmie Pass closed due to snowy conditions

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snoqualmie Pass is closed due to multiple collisions, spinouts and snowy conditions.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, I-90 is closed at MP 71 near Easton heading westbound and also at MP 34 near North Bend heading eastbound.

The WB lanes are closed at MP 71 near Easton due to multiple spinouts. It’s snowing pretty hard up here. If you plan to travel today please take it slow and be prepared to drive in snow and slush. pic.twitter.com/DMUcQH5kIi — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) April 10, 2021

WSDOT also said that US 2 over Stevens Pass is closed for avalanche control work.

There is currently no estimated reopening time for Snoqualmie Pass but this story will be continuously updated.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.