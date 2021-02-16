Snoqualmie Pass closed overnight due to crashes, avalanche danger
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snoqualmie Pass is now closed overnight due to several crashes, spinouts and avalanche danger.
According to WSDOT, I-90 is closed between North Bend and Ellensburg, with no estimated time of reopening.
WSDOT crews have been working in “blizzard-like” conditions clearing various crashes all day.
