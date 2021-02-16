Snoqualmie Pass closed overnight due to crashes, avalanche danger

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snoqualmie Pass is now closed overnight due to several crashes, spinouts and avalanche danger.

According to WSDOT, I-90 is closed between North Bend and Ellensburg, with no estimated time of reopening.

WSDOT crews have been working in “blizzard-like” conditions clearing various crashes all day.

UPDATE: I-90 will remain closed between MP 34 near North Bend and MP 106 near Ellensburg overnight due to extreme avalanche danger. We will evaluate conditions at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning to determine a safe reopening time. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 16, 2021

Due to the pass closure overnight, drivers can use US 12 over White Pass as an alternate. Crews plan to do avalanche control work on US 2 over Stevens Tuesday morning between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Right now, Stevens has compact snow & ice w/chains required on all except AWD/4WD. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 16, 2021

