Snoqualmie Pass is back open with chains required except AWD/4WD – (Updated)

The pass had been closed from North Bend to Ellensburg from 4:30 a.m. this morning

by Briana Bermensolo

SNOQUALMIE PASS — I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass is now open after being closed since 4:30am this morning.

Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD.

Previously, the pass had been closed from North Bend to Ellensburg.

I-90 is open. Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD. pic.twitter.com/3uSpAE4m5Y — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 30, 2021

Check mountain pass conditions and updates in Washington by clicking here.

