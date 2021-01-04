Snoqualmie Pass gets 18 inches of snow over the weekend, bracing for more

by KXLY News Staff
PC: WSDOT

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — This weekend’s storms brought down a foot and a half of snow on Snoqualmie Pass, and they expect even more Sunday night.

Currently, the Pass is wavering between freezing and slightly above, which can cause dangerously slick roads — already, the Pass had to be shut down due to several spinoffs on Saturday, but has since reopened.

WSDOT urges drivers to use extreme caution when going through.

You can check on Snoqualmie Pass conditions here.