Snoqualmie Pass: Snowy conditions close I-90 W at Easton, I-90 E at North Bend

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Snoqualmie Pass, Twitter

UPDATE at 6:40 p.m. on 11/18: Snoqualmie Pass conditions grow increasingly dangerous, forcing the eastbound lane of I-90 to close near milepost 47 at the summit.

Conditions are changing rapidly. I-90 is closed eastbound at North Bend and westbound at Ellensburg. No estimated reopening. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 19, 2021

The following breaking news article has been left unaltered from the original post.

EASTON, Wash. — The westbound lane of I-90 is closed because of congestion, collisions, and multiple spinouts through Snoqualmie Pass on Thursday night.

According to an alert from the Washington Department of Transportation, (WSDOT), it’s snowing at I-90 near milepost 71.

This has caused numerous vehicles to crash while others spin out on the roadway. The roadway is currently slick due to snow and slush.

WEATHER: Overnight – Rain – Mid-Columbia/Blues, Rain/Snow Mix – Yakima, 1-2 Inches of snow in Ellensburg

There is currently no re-opening plan and delays are expected to last for at least three hours on Thursday evening.

This is a breaking news article. It may be updated if further details are announced.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Body found at Easton quarry launches KCSO death investigation

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.