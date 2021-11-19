Snoqualmie Pass: Snowy conditions close I-90 W at Easton, I-90 E at North Bend
UPDATE at 6:40 p.m. on 11/18: Snoqualmie Pass conditions grow increasingly dangerous, forcing the eastbound lane of I-90 to close near milepost 47 at the summit.
The following breaking news article has been left unaltered from the original post.
EASTON, Wash. — The westbound lane of I-90 is closed because of congestion, collisions, and multiple spinouts through Snoqualmie Pass on Thursday night.
According to an alert from the Washington Department of Transportation, (WSDOT), it’s snowing at I-90 near milepost 71.
This has caused numerous vehicles to crash while others spin out on the roadway. The roadway is currently slick due to snow and slush.
WEATHER: Overnight – Rain – Mid-Columbia/Blues, Rain/Snow Mix – Yakima, 1-2 Inches of snow in Ellensburg
There is currently no re-opening plan and delays are expected to last for at least three hours on Thursday evening.
This is a breaking news article. It may be updated if further details are announced.
