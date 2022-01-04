Snoqualmie Pass is open Tuesday with delays & restrictions, mountain snow continues

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow and high winds forced officials to close dozens of state roads in Oregon on Monday and shut Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge, while blowing snow also closed Interstate 90 over the Cascade Mountains in Washington.

Umatilla County, in northeastern Oregon, saw wind gusts of 60 mph (97 kph), snow drifts along roadways that were several feet tall and white-out conditions that prevented the Oregon Department of Transportation from operating its snow plows, the agency said.

I-84 was also closed east of Pendleton and U.S. 26 was also closed due to heavy snow, ice and high winds near Rhododendron.

About eight inches (20 cm) of snow fell in the Columbia River Gorge between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Monday, followed by an ice storm, the National Weather Service said. As a result, I-84 was closed between Troutdale and Highway 64 near Hood River because of white-out conditions and multiple crashes. That portion of the road reopened later Monday but I-84 closed again east of Pendleton because of hazardous conditions.

Pacific Power said it had restored service to more than 47,000 Oregon customers from Sunday to Monday afternoon and that as of about 5 p.m., that most of the remaining 7,600 customers should have their power restored by midnight.

In Washington, Interstate 90′s Snoqualmie Pass over the Cascade Mountains was closed Monday due to blowing snow, zero visibility and avalanche concerns. State transportation officials said it was scheduled to reopen around 8 p.m. Monday.