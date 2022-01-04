Snoqualmie Pass is open Tuesday with delays & restrictions, mountain snow continues
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Washington Cascades above 1,500 feet until 6am Wednesday. Another 6 to 15 inches of new snow is possible over the next 24 hours.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA — The start of the new year continues to bring dicey conditions to the Northwest’s major mountain passes. Heavy mountain snow and high winds forced officials to close dozens of state roads and interstates in Washington and Oregon on Monday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Washington Cascades above 1,500 feet until 6am Wednesday. Another 6 to 15 inches of new snow is possible over the next 24 hours. Travel will become difficult again at times. Washington Department of Transportation and Oregon Department of Transportation officials warn pass closures are possible Tuesday. White Pass Highway US-12 opened Tuesday around 10:00 a.m.
WSDOT officials also addressed repeated power and traffic camera outages Tuesday morning on Twitter, stating: “Upon further review, it is an aging system & we are looking into upgrades as part of the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East construction project (although I don’t have specifics). Redundancies in the system would be very costly as it’s a 30-mile area although this is very important.”
PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow and high winds forced officials to close dozens of state roads in Oregon on Monday and shut Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge, while blowing snow also closed Interstate 90 over the Cascade Mountains in Washington.
Umatilla County, in northeastern Oregon, saw wind gusts of 60 mph (97 kph), snow drifts along roadways that were several feet tall and white-out conditions that prevented the Oregon Department of Transportation from operating its snow plows, the agency said.
I-84 was also closed east of Pendleton and U.S. 26 was also closed due to heavy snow, ice and high winds near Rhododendron.
About eight inches (20 cm) of snow fell in the Columbia River Gorge between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Monday, followed by an ice storm, the National Weather Service said. As a result, I-84 was closed between Troutdale and Highway 64 near Hood River because of white-out conditions and multiple crashes. That portion of the road reopened later Monday but I-84 closed again east of Pendleton because of hazardous conditions.
Pacific Power said it had restored service to more than 47,000 Oregon customers from Sunday to Monday afternoon and that as of about 5 p.m., that most of the remaining 7,600 customers should have their power restored by midnight.
In Washington, Interstate 90′s Snoqualmie Pass over the Cascade Mountains was closed Monday due to blowing snow, zero visibility and avalanche concerns. State transportation officials said it was scheduled to reopen around 8 p.m. Monday.
