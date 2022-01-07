Snoqualmie Pass smashes season-to-date average snowfall amount with 286″ so far

SNOQUALMIE PASS: As crews work tirelessly to clear heavy mountain snow from passes over the Washington Cascades, Snoqualmie Pass announces big snow numbers!

As of January 7th, Snoqualmie snow totals have far surpassed the normal amount typically received this time of year.

The average winter season to date (January 7th) snow total is 148″.

Snoqualmie Pass has received 26 inches of new snow since Thursday, with a foot of that arriving in the last 24 hours.

This latest winter storm helped push the season to date snowfall to 286″. That’s almost 24 feet by the first week of the new year!

WSDOT reports all four major Washington Cascades mountain passes, Snoqualmie, Stevens, White and Blewett, will be closed until at least Sunday due to weather.

We have seen a lot of snow fall in the past 24 hours. These are the new totals. Since Thursday, we have seen 26 inches of new snowfall. We are setting records folks! pic.twitter.com/YtM4KobuSp — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 7, 2022

