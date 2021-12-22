Snoqualmie Pass Traffic: Spinouts, semi-truck accidents closed I-90 E for an hour

by Dylan Carter

UPDATE: The eastbound lane of I-90 is re-opened after numerous collisions and spinouts, including several involving semi-trucks, shut down a stretch of Snoqualmie Pass for about an hour on Wednesday.

FINAL UPDATE: The blocking collisions have been cleared and EB I-90 is back open T MP 47, five miles west of the summit. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 22, 2021

Despite the roadway being re-opened, snowfall will continue through the afternoon into the evening on the pass. Therefore, it’s possible that roads are closed once again depending on conditions and potential spinouts/accidents.

Well, it's snowing again. The forecast is calling for up to 4 inches this afternoon with another 7 inches tonight and more into the holiday wknd. Pls take it slow, be prepared and continue to follow those traction tire requirements. pic.twitter.com/U8TiLINTcp — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 22, 2021

Holiday travelers should monitor road conditions, updates, and our website—YakTriNews.com—for more updates on Snoqualmie Pass traffic.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – Traffic is heavily congested on the eastbound lane of I-90 at milepost 47 (near Tinkham Road) after snowy conditions led to multiple collisions and spinouts including some involving semi-trucks blocking the roadway.

According to an alert from the Washington State Department of Transportation (via Snoqualmie Pass, Twitter), the closure was first reported to the public around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22.

WSDOT teams don’t have a timeline for when the roadway will be cleared again, but the eastbound closure is impacting traffic all the way to the area of Hyak near milepost 55.

Additionally, WSDOT’s real-time traffic map shows significant stop-and-go traffic on I-90 heading westbound from the area of Stampede Pass to Hyak.

With snowy conditions in effect, the Snoqualmie Pass social media account offered the following warning to drivers heading through I-90 in the snow:

Traction tire requirements are in place for a reason. We need drivers to obey these requirements, chain up and take it slow. WSP is also out enforcing the requirements, but they can’t catch everyone.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

