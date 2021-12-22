Snoqualmie Pass Traffic: Spinouts, semi-truck accidents closed I-90 E for an hour
UPDATE: The eastbound lane of I-90 is re-opened after numerous collisions and spinouts, including several involving semi-trucks, shut down a stretch of Snoqualmie Pass for about an hour on Wednesday.
Despite the roadway being re-opened, snowfall will continue through the afternoon into the evening on the pass. Therefore, it’s possible that roads are closed once again depending on conditions and potential spinouts/accidents.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – Traffic is heavily congested on the eastbound lane of I-90 at milepost 47 (near Tinkham Road) after snowy conditions led to multiple collisions and spinouts including some involving semi-trucks blocking the roadway.
According to an alert from the Washington State Department of Transportation (via Snoqualmie Pass, Twitter), the closure was first reported to the public around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22.
WSDOT teams don’t have a timeline for when the roadway will be cleared again, but the eastbound closure is impacting traffic all the way to the area of Hyak near milepost 55.
Additionally, WSDOT’s real-time traffic map shows significant stop-and-go traffic on I-90 heading westbound from the area of Stampede Pass to Hyak.
With snowy conditions in effect, the Snoqualmie Pass social media account offered the following warning to drivers heading through I-90 in the snow:
Traction tire requirements are in place for a reason. We need drivers to obey these requirements, chain up and take it slow. WSP is also out enforcing the requirements, but they can’t catch everyone.
This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.
