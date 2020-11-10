Snow Alert: Travel restrictions Tuesday in mountain passes

Be sure to check pass reports if traveling today!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the eastern slopes and northern Blues through early Wednesday morning.

The heaviest snow will fall throughout the day today before tapering off to snow showers tonight into Wednesday.

Snow levels will stay around 2500 to 3000 feet today. Locally breezy winds will cause blowing and drifting snow.

As of this morning, snow was falling in most of the of our mountain passes including Snoqualmie Pass with traction tires advised.