Snow chances for Christmas? -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

Quiet and chilly weather ahead today into Christmas Eve. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 30’s today and low to mid 30’s Christmas Eve.

Now to that important Christmas Day forecast! We are still keeping an eye on a system moving in for the 2nd half of the day. Waking up Christmas morning, it will be dry with clouds moving into the area. A wintry mix will start to move in after 5PM Christmas Day. And there is a chance of accumulating snow! Parts of the Columbia Basin into the Yakima Valley could pick up 1″ or less. The best chance for accumulating snow will happen between 9PM Christmas night and 4AM Saturday morning. We will continue to keep you posted on changes to the forecast!