Snow chances for part of the upcoming weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

The clouds will be slow to clear today with even a sprinkle or flurry leftover mainly south into Oregon. Dense fog/freezing fog has also developed along the foothills of the Blues, so give yourself extra time for the commute to work. The clouds will clear from the north to the south throughout the day. The Yakima and Kittitas Valley will enjoy sunshine this afternoon before the day is over. Clouds may linger throughout the day in the Columbia Basin into the foothills. Look for highs today in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Starting off the weekend on Saturday with plenty of sunshine, highs in the upper 30’s to near 40 degrees. Clouds will work back in on Sunday with a wintry mix/light snow developing by late afternoon into the evening. Light snow will continue overnight Sunday. Lingering snow showers possible into the foothills Monday morning with most spots drying out. More below average temperatures Monday and Tuesday in the upper 30’s.