A wide range of offices, services, and local businesses across the Mid-Columbia region are shutting down early on Wednesday because of a looming winter storm that has already begun sprinkling flurries across the Pacific Northwest.

LOCAL OFFICES:

  • Franklin County Commissioner’s Office: Closed at Noon on Weds.
  • Franklin County Court: Closed at Noon on Weds.
  • City of Richland Facilities: Delayed opening by two hours on Thurs.
  • City of Kennewick Facilities: Business hours delayed to 10:00 a.m. on Thurs.
  • City of West Richland Facilities: Closed at 4:10 on Weds., scheduled to open at 10:00 a.m. on Thurs.
  • City of Pasco Facilities: Closed at 3:00 p.m. on Weds., scheduled to open at 10:00 a.m. on Thurs.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:

  • Ben Franklin Transit: Service suspended starting at 6:30 p.m. on Weds.

HEALTH:

  • Lourdes Health Clinics and Urgent Care: Closed at 3 p.m. on Weds.

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS:

  • Yakima Valley College: Classes are canceled on Thurs.
  • Columbia Basin College: All classes before 9:10 a.m. on Thurs. are canceled

RESTAURANTS:

  • The Village Bistro (Kennewick): Closed at 3 p.m. on Weds.
  • Foodies Brick and Mortar (Kennewick) and Foodies Too (Richland): Closed
  • Swampy’s Food Truck (Tri-Cities): Closed
  • Impastables Food Truck (Tri-Cities): Closed since Dec. 30
  • The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge (Richland): Closing at 8:30 p.m. on Weds.

