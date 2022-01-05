SNOW CLOSURES: Mid-Columbia businesses & public services close early for winter storm

by Dylan Carter

A wide range of offices, services, and local businesses across the Mid-Columbia region are shutting down early on Wednesday because of a looming winter storm that has already begun sprinkling flurries across the Pacific Northwest.

LOCAL OFFICES:

Franklin County Commissioner’s Office: Closed at Noon on Weds.

Franklin County Court: Closed at Noon on Weds.

City of Richland Facilities: Delayed opening by two hours on Thurs.

City of Kennewick Facilities: Business hours delayed to 10:00 a.m. on Thurs.

City of West Richland Facilities: Closed at 4:10 on Weds., scheduled to open at 10:00 a.m. on Thurs.

City of Pasco Facilities: Closed at 3:00 p.m. on Weds., scheduled to open at 10:00 a.m. on Thurs.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:

Ben Franklin Transit: Service suspended starting at 6:30 p.m. on Weds.

HEALTH:

Lourdes Health Clinics and Urgent Care: Closed at 3 p.m. on Weds.

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS:

Click here to read more for K-12

Yakima Valley College: Classes are canceled on Thurs.

Columbia Basin College: All classes before 9:10 a.m. on Thurs. are canceled

RESTAURANTS:

The Village Bistro (Kennewick): Closed at 3 p.m. on Weds.

Foodies Brick and Mortar (Kennewick) and Foodies Too (Richland): Closed

Swampy’s Food Truck (Tri-Cities): Closed

Impastables Food Truck (Tri-Cities): Closed since Dec. 30

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge (Richland): Closing at 8:30 p.m. on Weds.

READ: I-84 closed between Pendleton and La Grande, again near Ontario due to weather & semi-crash

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Walla Walla warns of impassable roads from snowdrift + city plans for snow & ice control

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.