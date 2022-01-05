SNOW CLOSURES: Mid-Columbia businesses & public services close early for winter storm
A wide range of offices, services, and local businesses across the Mid-Columbia region are shutting down early on Wednesday because of a looming winter storm that has already begun sprinkling flurries across the Pacific Northwest.
LOCAL OFFICES:
- Franklin County Commissioner’s Office: Closed at Noon on Weds.
- Franklin County Court: Closed at Noon on Weds.
- City of Richland Facilities: Delayed opening by two hours on Thurs.
- City of Kennewick Facilities: Business hours delayed to 10:00 a.m. on Thurs.
- City of West Richland Facilities: Closed at 4:10 on Weds., scheduled to open at 10:00 a.m. on Thurs.
- City of Pasco Facilities: Closed at 3:00 p.m. on Weds., scheduled to open at 10:00 a.m. on Thurs.
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:
- Ben Franklin Transit: Service suspended starting at 6:30 p.m. on Weds.
HEALTH:
- Lourdes Health Clinics and Urgent Care: Closed at 3 p.m. on Weds.
SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS:
- Yakima Valley College: Classes are canceled on Thurs.
- Columbia Basin College: All classes before 9:10 a.m. on Thurs. are canceled
RESTAURANTS:
- The Village Bistro (Kennewick): Closed at 3 p.m. on Weds.
- Foodies Brick and Mortar (Kennewick) and Foodies Too (Richland): Closed
- Swampy’s Food Truck (Tri-Cities): Closed
- Impastables Food Truck (Tri-Cities): Closed since Dec. 30
- The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge (Richland): Closing at 8:30 p.m. on Weds.
