SNOW CLOSURES: Mid-Columbia businesses & public services close early for winter storm
A wide range of offices, services, and local businesses across the Mid-Columbia region are shutting down early on Wednesday because of a looming winter storm that has already begun sprinkling flurries across the Pacific Northwest.
LOCAL OFFICES:
- Franklin County Commissioner’s Office: Closed at Noon
- Franklin County Court: Closed at Noon
HEALTH:
- Lourdes Health Clinics and Urgent Care: Closing at 3 p.m.
RESTAURANTS:
- The Village Bistro (Kennewick): Closing at 3 p.m.
- Foodies Brick and Mortar (Kennewick) and Foodies Too (Richland): Closed
- Swampy’s Food Truck (Tri-Cities): Closed
- Impastables Food Truck (Tri-Cities): Closed since Dec. 30
- The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge (Richland): Closing at 8:30 p.m.
