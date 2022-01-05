SNOW CLOSURES: Mid-Columbia businesses & public services close early for winter storm

by Dylan Carter

A wide range of offices, services, and local businesses across the Mid-Columbia region are shutting down early on Wednesday because of a looming winter storm that has already begun sprinkling flurries across the Pacific Northwest.

LOCAL OFFICES:

Franklin County Commissioner’s Office: Closed at Noon

Franklin County Court: Closed at Noon

HEALTH:

Lourdes Health Clinics and Urgent Care: Closing at 3 p.m.

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS:

RESTAURANTS:

The Village Bistro (Kennewick): Closing at 3 p.m.

Foodies Brick and Mortar (Kennewick) and Foodies Too (Richland): Closed

Swampy’s Food Truck (Tri-Cities): Closed

Impastables Food Truck (Tri-Cities): Closed since Dec. 30

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge (Richland): Closing at 8:30 p.m.

READ: I-84 closed between Pendleton and La Grande, again near Ontario due to weather & semi-crash

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Walla Walla warns of impassable roads from snowdrift + city plans for snow & ice control

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.