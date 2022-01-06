SNOW CLOSURES: Public offices, businesses closed or limited on Thursday due to weather
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Given the heavy dose of snowfall that poured onto the Mid-Columbia region, public offices and local businesses across the Tri-Cities, Yakima, and beyond are shutting their doors or opening on limited schedules for Thursday, January 6.
Please be advised that this is a rolling list that is being updated periodically as more announcements and information are gathered by the KAPP KVEW News Staff.
PUBLIC SERVICES & OFFICES:
- Kittitas County: All County offices and facilities are closed.
- Tri-Cities Food Bank: Closed.
- Ephrata City Hall: Closed due to weather.
- Harman Senior Center: Closed due to weather.
- Umatilla and Morrow Counties: State offices are closed.
- Mid Columbia Libraries: All branches are closed due to snowy conditions on Thursday.
HEALTH:
- Yakima Health District: COVID-19 testing sites (State Fair Park and Sunnyside Community Center), mobile vaccine clinics, and YHD Offices are closed on Thurs.
- Benton-Franklin Health District: Offices in Kennewick and Pasco are closed.
- Lourdes Health: Outpatient clinics and urgent care offices close early at 4:00 p.m. (Hospitals operate as scheduled)
SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS:
- Click here to read more for K-12
- Central Washington University: Campus is closed and classes are canceled.
- Columbia Basin College: Campus is closed and classes are canceled.
- Walla Walla Community College: Campus is closed and classes will not be held in person on Thurs.
PRIVATE FACILITIES:
- PNNL: Richland Campus and the Hanford Site 300 Area closed to nonessential personnel on Thurs.
- Hanford: Closed to non-essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade, including Richland, for day shift on Thursday.
