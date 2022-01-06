Snow Day! Tri-Cities school districts opt to close Thursday in the winter storm

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s official: Schoolchildren in the Tri-Cities won’t have to go to class in the snow on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Usually, schools wait until the morning of to make these sorts of announcements, but hazardous road conditions across the Mid-Columbia forced the hands of education leaders on Wednesday night.

For the Kennewick School District, all classes are canceled. That includes online courses through Mid-Columbia Partnership and Endeavor High School. Additionally, Tri-Tech Skills Center is closed.

Kennewick schools are having issues with their computer system on Wednesday night. They are having trouble making this announcement online.

Tri-Cities student-athletes and their families should keep in mind that all athletic activities are also canceled.

The same issue persists within the Richland School District, which will not hold classes due to this winter weather event.

Pasco Schools offered the following comments in an announcement shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night:

Due to continued hazardous weather and road conditions, Pasco Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 6. All athletic and school events are also cancelled.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed. Keep an eye out for more information on school closures early on Thursday morning.

