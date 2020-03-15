Snow drifts, high winds causing Benton County road closures

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Multiple roads across Benton County have closed due to high winds and drifting snow.

According to Sgt. Jason Erickson with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the following roads are closed:

Sellards Road and SR 221

Plymouth Road and Locust Grove Road

Webber Canyon Road and Badger Road

Erickson added that there is a chance US 397 at Locust Grove Road will close, depending on weather conditions.

