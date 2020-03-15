Snow drifts, high winds causing Benton County road closures
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Multiple roads across Benton County have closed due to high winds and drifting snow.
According to Sgt. Jason Erickson with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the following roads are closed:
- Sellards Road and SR 221
- Plymouth Road and Locust Grove Road
- Webber Canyon Road and Badger Road
Erickson added that there is a chance US 397 at Locust Grove Road will close, depending on weather conditions.
