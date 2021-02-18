Snow, freezing rain developing Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Heads up – a Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the area this morning including the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla until 10AM today. Visibility has been reduced to less than 1/4 of a mile with possible icing on the roads. And temperatures out the door are bitterly cold in the teens and 20’s.

Keeping an eye on winter weather that will move into our area today. Light snow will build in from the west this morning with a wintry mix possible at times. The best chance for freezing rain will be around the Hermiston and Boardman area this afternoon into the evening. Up to 1″ of snow will be possible from Yakima into the Tri-Cities. More of a wintry mix is expected today in the foothills, maybe a dusting of snow in spots. The evening commute could be a bit slick in many locations!

We could have a stray shower or 2 linger into Friday, but most spots will dry out. There is a slight chance for a wintry mix early in the day Saturday from the Tri-Cities into the foothills. Temperatures are still expected to climb this weekend with upper 40’s Saturday and near 50 degrees Sunday. Monday will be our warmest day over the next week with highs in the upper 50’s. With the warmer weather, we will have the chance for a few rain showers Sunday into Monday with the wind picking up. Back to sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday next week.